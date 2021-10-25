HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.08. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

