Hilliard Corp (OTC:HLRD) to Issue $3.00 Dividend

Hilliard Corp (OTC:HLRD) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

