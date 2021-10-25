Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Stake Trimmed by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,984,000.

HIIIU remained flat at $$9.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,961. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

