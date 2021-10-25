Iconic Token Price Up 9.2% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $2,354.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00080029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.85 or 1.00257089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.73 or 0.06684780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021495 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.