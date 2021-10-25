Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $103,736.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00114561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,612,348 coins and its circulating supply is 52,394,272 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.