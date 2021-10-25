IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.