Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.71 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

IPAR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

