International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,777 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up approximately 4.0% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned 0.94% of International Bancshares worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,722,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

