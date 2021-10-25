Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 25th (AINV, ALV, ANTM, ARCC, AXP, BABA, BKCC, BOKF, BYND, CAKE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 25th:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $13.25. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by Argus from $435.00 to $475.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $22.75. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $178.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Stephens from $180.00 to $190.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Truist from $260.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.25 to $4.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $96.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $202.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $63.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Truist from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $195.00 to $264.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $58.00 to $64.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $68.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $306.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $268.00 to $274.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $291.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $229.00 to $224.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $342.00 to $365.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Truist from $137.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $115.00 to $150.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $124.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Truist from $700.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $14.25. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $520.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $145.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Truist from $114.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $240.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

