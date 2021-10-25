IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $640.32 million and $34.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00329437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.