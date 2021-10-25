iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.21

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.21 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 97503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 932,194 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

