iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Raised by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $472,358,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $91,273,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

