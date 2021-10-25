iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,225. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

