iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.73

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

