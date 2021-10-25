JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.