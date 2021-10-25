Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth about $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 33.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $9,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $7,275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KSICU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,458. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

