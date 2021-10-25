KARMA Hits Market Cap of $53.41 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $53.41 million and $43.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005412 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00044483 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

