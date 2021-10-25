Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $180.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.