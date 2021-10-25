KickToken [new] (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

