Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 5.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,597. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

