Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $111.92 and last traded at $112.17. 860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 290,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.