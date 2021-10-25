Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0063 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $83,806.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

