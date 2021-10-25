LINK (LN) Trading 38% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 38% against the dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $870.60 million and $3.90 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $145.69 or 0.00232280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00080029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.85 or 1.00257089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.73 or 0.06684780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021495 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

