Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 139,658 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,765,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,277,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTKU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Monday. 58,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,891. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

