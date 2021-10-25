Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of BP Midstream Partners worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,760 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.81. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

