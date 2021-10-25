Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 1.9% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP remained flat at $$29.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

