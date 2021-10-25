Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 42,666 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFFVU remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,193. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.