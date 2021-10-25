Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,145 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.06. 71,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.