Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 41,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

