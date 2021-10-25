Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. 69,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,597,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $233.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

