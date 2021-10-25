Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,517 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YSACU remained flat at $$10.61 during midday trading on Monday. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.