Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVIU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,803. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.