Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,397 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

