Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1,774.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $604,000.

OTCMKTS:CTAQU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 25,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,314. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

