Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,724 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.