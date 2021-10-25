Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,068 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBEAU. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 2,962.8% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 177,969 shares in the last quarter.

SBEAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.99. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

