Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 57.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 30.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 29.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

PUCKU stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Monday. 2,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

