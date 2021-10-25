Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.