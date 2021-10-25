Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,791 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

