Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 51,700 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 443,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 174,756 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $554,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PGRWU stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,091. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.