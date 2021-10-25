Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 73,405 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAACU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

North Atlantic Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.