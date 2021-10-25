Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,831 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of NBSTU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

