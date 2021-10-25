Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,121 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 35.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 809,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 307.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 201,950 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGMU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,005. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

