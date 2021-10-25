Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 52,264 Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,264 shares during the period. Authentic Equity Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

