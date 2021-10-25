Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,134 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $1,251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 259.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of Powered Brands stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

