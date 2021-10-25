Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,363 shares during the period. Scion Tech Growth I makes up about 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter.

SCOAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

