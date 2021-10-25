Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,694 shares during the period. Poema Global makes up about 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Poema Global were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPGHU. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,060,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Poema Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 844,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth $5,749,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPGHU remained flat at $$10.36 during midday trading on Monday. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

