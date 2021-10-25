Lundin Mining (LUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

10/19/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$15.30 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

10/7/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$15.30 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$14.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$15.30 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

