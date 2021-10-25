Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,013. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $589.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luxfer stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.