Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marchex and SITO Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marchex and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 2.61 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -8.97 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.04 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -22.26% -19.67% -13.56% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marchex beats SITO Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.